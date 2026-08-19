5 recipes you can make with chickpea flour
What's the story
Chickpea flour, or gram flour, is a versatile ingredient in many African cuisines. Rich in protein and gluten-free, it is a staple in many traditional dishes. From savory pancakes to thick stews, chickpea flour is used in various ways across the continent. Here are five African recipes that highlight the unique flavors and textures of chickpea flour. Each dish offers a glimpse into the culinary diversity of Africa.
Dish 1
Spicy chickpea pancakes
Spicy chickpea pancakes are a popular breakfast option in many African countries.
Made with chickpea flour, water, and spices like cumin and coriander, these pancakes are both nutritious and filling.
They are usually served with a side of vegetables or chutney for added flavor.
The pancakes have a slightly nutty taste and can be adjusted for spice levels according to preference.
Dish 2
Chickpea flour porridge
Chickpea flour porridge is a comforting dish eaten across Africa.
Prepared by cooking chickpea flour with water or milk until it thickens, this porridge can be sweetened with sugar or honey, or made savory by adding salt and spices.
It makes for an excellent breakfast option or snack during the day.
Dish 3
Traditional fufu made from chickpeas
Fufu is a staple food across West Africa, usually made from starchy foods like cassava or yams.
However, chickpea fufu provides an interesting twist by using chickpea flour as the main ingredient.
The dough-like consistency makes it perfect for dipping into soups and stews, common in many African cuisines.
Dish 4
Savory chickpea flour dumplings
Savory dumplings made from chickpea flour are common street food across Africa.
These dumplings are made by mixing chickpea flour with herbs and spices, and then frying them until golden brown.
They make for an amazing snack option that goes well with different dips and sauces.
Dish 5
Nutritious chickpea flour stew thickener
Chickpea flour is often used as a thickening agent for stews across Africa, due to its ability to add body without overpowering the flavors of other ingredients.
When added to vegetable-based stews, it not only thickens but also adds nutritional value through its high protein content, making it an ideal choice for hearty meals enjoyed by families across the continent.