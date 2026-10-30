Coriander beyond curries: 5 breakfast ideas to try

A coriander seed smoothie is an amazing way to kick-start your day with a burst of flavor.

Soak one tablespoon of coriander seeds overnight, and blend them with one banana, half a cup of yogurt, and a tablespoon of honey.

The smoothie is not just refreshing, but also loaded with antioxidants and nutrients from the coriander seeds.

It makes for an ideal option for those on the go.