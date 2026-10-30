Coriander beyond curries: 5 breakfast ideas to try
What's the story
Coriander seeds are a staple in most kitchens, thanks to their aromatic flavor and health benefits. They can make a great addition to your breakfast, giving you a refreshing start to the day. Here are five simple breakfast ideas using coriander seeds that are easy to prepare and delicious. These recipes highlight the versatility of coriander seeds, making your morning meals both nutritious and tasty.
Smoothie
Coriander seed smoothie delight
A coriander seed smoothie is an amazing way to kick-start your day with a burst of flavor.
Soak one tablespoon of coriander seeds overnight, and blend them with one banana, half a cup of yogurt, and a tablespoon of honey.
The smoothie is not just refreshing, but also loaded with antioxidants and nutrients from the coriander seeds.
It makes for an ideal option for those on the go.
Pancakes
Savory coriander seed pancakes
For savory breakfast lovers, coriander seed pancakes are a must-try.
Grind two tablespoons of coriander seeds into a fine powder, and mix with one cup of flour, half a teaspoon of baking powder, and salt to taste.
Add water gradually to form a batter consistency. Cook on a skillet until golden brown on both sides.
These pancakes pair well with yogurt or chutney.
Oatmeal
Spiced coriander seed oatmeal
Spiced oatmeal with coriander seeds gives you warmth on chilly mornings.
Boil half a cup of oats in one cup of water or milk until soft.
Add one teaspoon of ground coriander seeds, along with cinnamon or nutmeg for extra flavoring, if you like.
Sweeten with honey or maple syrup as per taste. This dish is filling and gives you energy throughout the morning.
Chutney toast
Fresh coriander seed chutney toast
Fresh coriander seed chutney toast is a quick, yet satisfying, breakfast option.
Blend together fresh cilantro leaves, one tablespoon roasted coriander seeds, green chilies (optional), lemon juice, salt, and water until a smooth paste forms.
Spread this chutney over toasted bread slices, then top with sliced tomatoes or cucumbers before serving.
Granola bars
Nutty coriander seed granola bars
Nutty granola bars infused with ground coriander seeds make for an ideal snack between meals, too!
Mix rolled oats, chopped nuts, such as almonds or walnuts, dried fruits, such as raisins or cranberries, honey, and one-half teaspoon ground coriander seed in a bowl.
Press mixture into a lined baking dish and bake at 180 degrees Celsius for 15 minutes.
Allow cooling completely before cutting into bars.