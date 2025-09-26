Spice up your plate: Must-try curry powders
What's the story
African vegetarian curry powders are a delightful way to add some flavor to your meals. These spices, which are rich in history and culture, can make even the simplest of dishes taste amazing. From earthy flavors to aromatic spices, these curry powders have a lot to offer. Here are five African vegetarian curry powders that can add a unique twist to your cooking.
Ethiopian flavor
Berbere: The Ethiopian spice blend
Berbere is an Ethiopian spice blend famous for its hot and aromatic flavor. It is made using spices such as chili peppers, garlic, ginger, basil, and fenugreek. This curry powder is commonly used in stews and lentil dishes. Its complex flavor profile makes it a great addition to vegetable curries and can be used as a marinade for tofu or tempeh.
North African mix
Ras el hanout: North African delight
Ras el hanout is a North African spice mix with a variety of spices including cardamom, cumin, cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves. The name literally means "top of the shop," referring to the best spices available. This blend adds warmth and depth to vegetable tagines or chickpea salads. Its sweet and savory notes make it an excellent choice for enhancing grain-based dishes.
Nigerian twist
Suya spice: Nigerian grilled flavor
Suya spice hails from Nigeria and is famous for its smoky heat from ground peanuts and cayenne pepper. Traditionally used as a seasoning for grilled skewers (suya), this powder can also be used in roasted vegetable preparations or as a rub for grilled portobello mushrooms. The nutty undertones add an interesting dimension when sprinkled over popcorn or mixed into hummus.
South African blend
Cape Malay curry powder: South African spice
Cape Malay curry powder combines influences from Indian and Indonesian cuisines with local African ingredients like turmeric, coriander seeds, and fennel seeds. This fragrant blend is perfect for making rich coconut milk-based curries with potatoes or carrots. Its mild heat level makes it suitable even if you're new to exploring spicy flavors in your cooking.
Coastal flavor
Swahili curry powder: Coastal inspiration
Swahili curry powder is inspired by coastal regions of East Africa, where spices like coriander, turmeric, and black pepper are used. This blend gives dishes a citrusy note, thanks to the addition of lemon zest or dried lime leaves. It goes well with coconut milk-based soups or stews made with okra and eggplant. The result is a refreshing taste, perfect for summer meals.