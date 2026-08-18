Love Indian sweets? Try these gond-based treats
What's the story
Gond, a natural edible gum, is a staple in many traditional Indian desserts. Famous for its health benefits, gond is rich in protein and helps improve digestion. It is commonly used in winter desserts to keep the body warm. Here are five traditional Indian desserts that use gond, each with its unique flavor and texture.
Dish 1
Gond ke laddu
Gond ke laddu is a popular sweet prepared by mixing roasted gond with jaggery and flour.
The mixture is rolled into small balls and served as a snack or dessert.
The gond gives the laddus a chewy texture, while jaggery adds sweetness.
This dish is often prepared during festivals or special occasions.
Dish 2
Puran poli with gond
Puran poli is an Indian flatbread stuffed with a sweet mixture of lentils and jaggery.
In some variations, roasted gond is added to the stuffing for extra nutrition and flavor.
The addition of gond makes the dish richer in protein while maintaining its traditional taste.
Puran poli with gond can be relished on its own or with a dollop of ghee.
Dish 3
Gondh ke pakode
Gondh ke pakode are savory fritters made by mixing roasted gond with gram flour, spices, and herbs.
The mixture is shaped into small balls or patties and deep-fried until golden brown.
These crispy snacks are perfect for tea-time or as an appetizer at gatherings.
Dish 4
Gondh ka halwa
Gondh ka halwa is a warm dessert made by dissolving roasted gond in milk along with sugar and cardamom powder for flavoring.
The mixture is cooked until it thickens into a halwa-like consistency.
This comforting dessert is especially popular during winters due to its heat-generating properties.
Dish 5
Gondh ki kheer
Gondh ki kheer is another delightful way to enjoy this edible gum.
It involves simmering rice or vermicelli noodles in milk with sugar, saffron strands, and roasted gonds.
The result is a creamy, aromatic pudding-like dish, which is both nourishing and satisfying.