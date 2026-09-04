Unique paneer recipes you must try beyond butter masala
What's the story
Paneer, a versatile Indian cheese, is a staple in many vegetarian dishes. Its mild flavor and firm texture make it the perfect ingredient for a variety of recipes. From curries to snacks, paneer can be transformed into delicious meals that cater to different tastes. Here are five paneer dishes that highlight the versatility of this beloved cheese in Indian cuisine.
Dish 1
Paneer tikka delight
Paneer tikka is a popular appetizer where marinated paneer cubes are grilled or baked until they are slightly charred.
The marinade usually consists of yogurt, spices, and herbs, giving the paneer a flavorful crust.
Served with mint chutney and salad, this dish is perfect for gatherings and parties.
Dish 2
Paneer bhurji quick fix
Paneer bhurji is an easy-to-make dish that involves crumbling paneer and cooking it with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, and spices like turmeric and coriander powder.
This quick fix can be prepared in under 30 minutes and goes well as a filling for sandwiches or wraps.
Dish 3
Malai kofta creamy indulgence
Malai kofta features deep-fried dumplings made from grated paneer mixed with potatoes or vegetables in a creamy tomato-based gravy, enriched with cream or milk.
This indulgent dish is best enjoyed on festive occasions when served alongside steamed basmati rice or jeera rice.
Dish 4
Palak paneer perfection
Palak paneer is a classic North Indian dish that combines spinach with soft paneer cubes.
The spinach is cooked down to a smooth puree and mixed with spices like cumin and garam masala.
The result is a creamy curry that goes well with rice or flatbreads, like naan or roti.
Dish 5
Shahi paneer royal treat
Shahi paneer is a rich and creamy curry made with paneer in a sauce of tomatoes, onions, cashews, and cream.
This royal dish is often reserved for special occasions, owing to its luxurious texture and flavors.
It pairs well with naan or paratha, making it an indulgent treat for any meal.