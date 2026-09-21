5 tamarillo smoothie recipes you'll love
What's the story
Tamarillo, a small, egg-shaped fruit, is packed with tangy flavor and vibrant color. It makes an excellent smoothie base, giving a unique twist to your morning routine. Packed with vitamins A, C, and E, tamarillo smoothies are not just tasty, but also healthy. Here are five creative tamarillo smoothie recipes that will add zest to your mornings.
Tropical twist
Tropical tamarillo delight
Combine tamarillos with pineapple and coconut milk for a tropical delight. The sweetness of pineapple balances the tartness of tamarillo, and coconut milk adds creaminess.
Blend two ripe tamarillos with one cup of pineapple chunks and one-half cup of coconut milk until smooth.
This smoothie is perfect for those who love a hint of the tropics in their breakfast.
Berry blend
Berry tamarillo fusion
For berry lovers, mixing tamarillos with strawberries and blueberries can make a delicious smoothie.
The berries add natural sweetness and antioxidants, while tamarillo gives an interesting tangy kick.
Blend two ripe tamarillos with half a cup each of strawberries and blueberries, along with one cup of almond milk, for a refreshing start to your day.
Green power
Green tamarillo boost
Add spinach or kale to your tamarillo smoothie for an extra boost of nutrients.
The greens go well with the tartness of the tamarillo, while keeping the flavor profile intact.
Blend two ripe tamarillos with one cup of spinach or kale leaves, and one banana for natural sweetness.
Add water or coconut water as needed to achieve desired consistency.
Citrus zing
Citrus tamarillo refreshment
For those who love citrus flavors, mixing tamarillos with oranges or lemons can make for an invigorating smoothie option.
The citrus fruits complement the tartness of the tamarillos, while adding vitamin C benefits.
Blend two ripe tamarillos along with one orange (peeled), or one-half lemon (peeled), and one tablespoon honey (optional) for sweetness.
Nutty flavor
Nutty tamarillo crunch
Add nuts like almonds or cashews to your tamarillo smoothie for a crunchy texture and nutty flavor. This makes it more filling and nutritious.
Blend two ripe tamarillos with a handful of nuts, and a cup of oat milk or soy milk.
This way, the nutty flavor blends well with the tartness of the tamarillos.