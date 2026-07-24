5 delicious dishes you can make with radishes
What's the story
Radishes are the most underrated root vegetables, but they can add a crunchy texture and peppery flavor to your meals. These versatile veggies can be used in a variety of dishes, elevating the taste and nutrition quotient of your meals. From salads to pickles, radishes can be used in several ways to make your meals exciting. Here are five radish-based dishes that can add a refreshing twist to your meals.
Dish 1
Radish salad with citrus dressing
A radish salad with citrus dressing is a refreshing option for any meal.
Thinly sliced radishes are tossed with segments of orange or grapefruit, adding a sweet contrast to their peppery bite.
A dressing of lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper enhances the flavors without overpowering them.
This dish is perfect as a side or light lunch option.
Dish 2
Pickled radishes for tangy flavor
Pickled radishes make for an excellent tangy addition to sandwiches and tacos.
To prepare them, slice the radishes thinly, and soak them in vinegar mixed with sugar and salt for a few hours or overnight.
The pickling process mellows their sharpness while adding an exciting tangy twist that complements many dishes.
Dish 3
Radish slaw with crunchy texture
Radish slaw gives a crunchy texture and a zesty flavor to your meals.
Grate or julienne fresh radishes, and mix them with shredded cabbage or carrots.
Toss in some lime juice, cilantro, and jalapeños for an extra kick.
This slaw goes well with grilled dishes or as a topping on burgers.
Dish 4
Roasted radishes as a savory side dish
Roasting brings out the natural sweetness of radishes while softening their texture slightly.
Simply toss whole or halved radishes in olive oil, salt, and pepper before roasting them at high heat until tender and slightly caramelized on the edges.
They make an excellent savory side dish alongside any main course.
Dish 5
Radish chips for healthy snacking
Radish chips make for a healthy alternative to regular snacks like potato chips.
Thinly slice radishes using a mandoline slicer, lightly coat them in olive oil, and sprinkle some sea salt, then bake at low temperatures until crispy.
These chips are perfect for snacking on their own or with dips like hummus or guacamole.