Try these dishes using nori seaweed
What's the story
Nori, a type of seaweed, is a staple in many Asian cuisines. It is most commonly associated with sushi, but its culinary applications go way beyond that. This versatile ingredient can be used to add flavor and texture to a number of dishes. Here are five unique ways to use nori in your cooking, showcasing its adaptability, and enhancing your meals with its distinct taste.
Dish 1
Nori rice balls
Nori rice balls, or onigiri, are a popular Japanese snack. They are made by wrapping cooked rice with sheets of nori.
The combination makes for a delicious treat that can be filled with various ingredients like pickled vegetables or tofu.
Onigiri is not just tasty but also portable, making it an ideal option for lunchboxes or quick snacks on the go.
Dish 2
Nori salad sprinkle
Crushed nori can be used as a salad sprinkle to add an umami flavor boost.
Just crush the dried seaweed into small pieces, and sprinkle over salads for an extra layer of taste without overpowering other ingredients.
It goes especially well with green salads or those containing avocado and sesame dressing.
Dish 3
Nori soup garnish
Using nori as a soup garnish adds depth to broths and stews.
Simply cut the seaweed into thin strips, and add it on top of soups like miso or vegetable broth.
The heat from the soup releases its natural flavors, enhancing the overall dish without altering its base.
Dish 4
Nori pancake ingredient
Incorporating finely chopped nori into pancake batter gives you savory pancakes with a hint of oceanic flavor.
These pancakes can be served as an accompaniment to main dishes or enjoyed as a standalone snack with dipping sauces like soy sauce or ponzu.
Dish 5
Nori sushi rolls alternative
While traditional sushi rolls use nori sheets as wraps, you can also use them creatively by filling them with nontraditional ingredients like grilled vegetables or fruits such as mangoes for sweet-savory combinations.
These rolls offer a refreshing twist on classic sushi while maintaining the essence of using this versatile seaweed.