5 creative ways to cook with perilla leaves
What's the story
Perilla leaves, commonly known as sesame leaves, are a staple in Asian cuisine. Their unique flavor, a mix of mint, basil, and anise, makes them a versatile ingredient for various dishes. These leaves are not just flavorful but also packed with nutrients like vitamins A and C, calcium, and iron. Here are five creative dishes that highlight the distinct taste of perilla leaves.
Dish 1
Perilla leaf rice rolls
Perilla leaf rice rolls are a refreshing twist on traditional rice paper rolls. These rolls combine cooked rice with fresh vegetables such as cucumber and carrots, all wrapped in vibrant perilla leaves. The result is a crunchy texture with an aromatic flavor that complements the freshness of the ingredients. Served with a tangy dipping sauce, these rolls make for an appetizing starter or light meal option.
Dish 2
Spicy perilla leaf pesto pasta
Spicy perilla leaf pesto pasta gives a new twist to the classic Italian dish by adding perilla leaves into the mix. The leaves are blended with garlic, nuts, olive oil, and chili flakes to make a spicy pesto sauce. This sauce is then tossed with your choice of pasta for an exciting fusion meal. The heat from the chili flakes balances the herbal notes of the perilla leaves perfectly.
Dish 3
Grilled tofu wrapped in perilla leaves
Grilled tofu wrapped in perilla leaves adds an aromatic touch to your meal. The tofu is marinated in soy sauce and ginger before being wrapped in fresh perilla leaves and grilled until crispy on the outside but tender on the inside. This dish can be served as an appetizer or main course and pairs well with steamed rice or quinoa.
Dish 4
Perilla leaf-infused rice
Perilla leaf-infused rice gives a subtle yet distinct flavor to plain steamed rice by cooking it with aromatic perilla leaves during preparation. The rice absorbs the essence of these fragrant greens while cooking, resulting in a delicious side dish that goes well with curries or stir-fries, without overpowering other flavors on your plate.
Dish 5
Crispy fried perilla leaf chips
Crispy fried perilla leaf chips make for an addictive snack option that highlights the unique taste profile of these greens. Simply deep-fry whole or sliced leaves until they turn golden brown and crispy. You can season them lightly with salt or spices as per your liking. These chips provide a crunchy texture along with the earthy aroma of fresh perillas, making them an ideal companion for dips or just a standalone snack.