Dislike fennel? These recipes may make you rethink

Fennel, with its mild anise-like flavor, is a versatile vegetable that can elevate any dish. Its unique taste makes it an interesting addition to many recipes. Here, we explore five creative ways to use fennel in your cooking, giving you new ideas to try this often-overlooked vegetable. From salads to soups, fennel's crisp texture and distinct flavor can add a refreshing twist to your meals.

Dish 1 Fennel and citrus salad A fennel and citrus salad is a refreshing option for warm days. Thinly slice fennel bulbs and mix with orange or grapefruit segments. Add some olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper for seasoning. This salad not only tastes great but also looks colorful on the plate. The sweetness of citrus balances the slight licorice taste of fennel, making it an ideal appetizer or side dish.

Dish 2 Roasted fennel with herbs Roasting brings out the natural sweetness of fennel while softening its texture. Cut fennel into wedges and toss them with olive oil, rosemary, thyme, salt, and pepper before roasting in the oven at 200 degrees Celsius until golden brown. The result is a fragrant side dish that goes well with grilled vegetables or can be served as part of a larger vegetable medley.

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Dish 3 Fennel soup with potatoes A creamy fennel soup is perfect for colder days. Saute chopped onions and potatoes with sliced fennels until soft. Add vegetable broth and simmer until everything is tender. Blend the mixture until smooth for a comforting soup that's both nourishing and deliciously different from regular potato soups.

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Dish 4 Braised fennels in tomato sauce Braised fennels in tomato sauce makes for an easy yet flavorful dish. Cook sliced bulbs in a pan with garlic, canned tomatoes, olive oil, and herbs like basil or oregano. Let it simmer till the fennels are tender but still hold their shape. Serve over pasta or rice for a hearty meal option that highlights the subtle flavors of this versatile vegetable.