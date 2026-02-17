Stop ignoring fenugreek: Recipes that will change your mind

Fenugreek leaves, or methi, are a staple in Indian kitchens. Their unique bitter-sweet taste makes them a versatile ingredient in many dishes. Not only do they add flavor, but they also provide a range of health benefits. Here are five traditional Indian recipes that highlight fenugreek leaves' versatility, each offering a unique taste and nutritional value.

#1 Methi thepla: A Gujarati delight Methi thepla is a popular Gujarati flatbread made with wheat flour, gram flour, and fresh fenugreek leaves. Spiced with turmeric, cumin, and chili powder, this dish is both nutritious and delicious. Thepla is usually eaten with yogurt or pickles and can be stored for a few days, making it an ideal travel food. Its mild flavor makes it suitable for all age groups.

#2 Aloo methi: Simple yet flavorful Aloo methi is a simple yet flavorful dish that combines potatoes with fenugreek leaves. The potatoes are cooked with spices like mustard seeds, turmeric, and coriander powder until soft. Fresh methi leaves are then added to the mix to infuse their distinct aroma into the potatoes. This dish goes well with rice or flatbreads like chapati or naan.

#3 Methi malai: Creamy indulgence Methi malai is a creamy curry that marries fenugreek leaves with cream and spices like cardamom and cloves. The result is a rich texture that goes perfectly with steamed rice or jeera rice. While the creaminess makes it a delightful treat on special occasions, you can also make it healthier by using low-fat milk instead of cream.

#4 Methi paratha: Breakfast favorite Methi paratha is another popular breakfast option across India. These whole wheat flatbreads are stuffed with finely chopped fenugreek leaves mixed with spices such as cumin seeds and green chilies. They are then rolled out and cooked on a griddle until golden brown. They can be enjoyed hot off the griddle with curd or pickle on the side.