5 easy fruit-infused waters for a healthier, glowing complexion

Staying hydrated is key to keeping your skin healthy and glowing. Adding fruits to your water can make it tastier and more beneficial for your skin. These fruit-infused waters are easy to make and can be an effective way to up your hydration levels. Here are five simple recipes that can help you get a radiant complexion.

Tip 1 Cucumber and mint refresh Cucumber and mint make a refreshing combination that cools you down and is good for your skin. Cucumbers are high in silica, which is good for skin health, while mint has anti-inflammatory properties. To make this drink, slice half a cucumber and add it to a pitcher of water with a handful of mint leaves. Let it infuse for at least two hours before serving.

Tip 2 Lemon and ginger zest Lemon and ginger make a zesty combination that not only refreshes but also energizes you. Lemon is rich in vitamin C, which is essential for collagen production and skin repair, while ginger has antioxidant properties that fight free radicals. Slice one lemon thinly and add it with two slices of fresh ginger root into a pitcher of water. Let it steep overnight for maximum flavor.

Tip 3 Strawberry basil delight Strawberries and basil create an aromatic infusion that is deliciously beneficial for your skin. Strawberries are rich in antioxidants, which protect your skin from damage, and basil has antibacterial properties that keep your skin healthy. Slice four strawberries and add them with eight basil leaves to a pitcher of water. Let them infuse for about three hours before drinking.

Tip 4 Orange blueberry boost Orange and blueberry make a colorful mix that is packed with vitamins to keep your skin healthy. Oranges are high in vitamin C, while blueberries are packed with antioxidants to keep your skin young. Slice one orange into rounds and add half a cup of blueberries to a pitcher of water. Let this mixture sit for four hours before serving.