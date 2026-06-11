These ginger recipes are anything but boring
What's the story
Ginger is one of the most versatile ingredients that can add a zing to any dish. Its spicy, slightly sweet flavor can be used in both savory and sweet recipes. From soups to desserts, ginger can be added to a range of dishes to make them tastier. Here are five simple recipes that showcase ginger's unique flavor profile and how it can elevate your everyday meals.
Dish 1
Ginger-infused vegetable stir-fry
A ginger-infused vegetable stir-fry is a quick and healthy way to enjoy the benefits of this root. Start by sauteing garlic and sliced ginger in oil until fragrant. Add your choice of vegetables, like bell peppers, broccoli, and carrots. Stir-fry on high heat for about five minutes until tender-crisp. Finish with soy sauce and sesame oil for added depth.
Drink 1
Spicy ginger tea
Spicy ginger tea is perfect for warming up on chilly days or soothing an upset stomach. To make it, peel and slice fresh ginger root, then simmer it in water for 10 minutes. Add honey or lemon juice according to taste preferences. This tea not only refreshes you, but also offers health benefits like improved digestion.
Dish 2
Ginger carrot soup
Ginger carrot soup is a comforting dish that blends the sweetness of carrots with the spiciness of ginger. Start by sauteing onions and garlic in olive oil until soft. Add chopped carrots, grated ginger, vegetable broth, salt, and pepper, and simmer until carrots are tender. Blend the mixture until smooth and creamy for an inviting texture.
Snack 1
Candied ginger slices
Candied ginger slices make for an excellent snack or addition to baked goods, like cookies or cakes. Slice fresh ginger thinly, and simmer in sugar syrup until tender. Then, coat each slice with sugar while still warm. These sweet treats offer all the zestiness of fresh ginger without overwhelming your palate.
Dish 3
Ginger lemon rice pilaf
Ginger lemon rice pilaf makes an aromatic side dish that pairs well with any main course. Cook basmati rice according to package instructions, but add grated fresh ginger during cooking time, along with lemon zest, for extra flavor. Fluff the rice gently before serving, ensuring even distribution throughout the grains, making every bite a delightful experience.