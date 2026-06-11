Ginger carrot soup blends the sweetness of carrots with the spiciness of ginger

These ginger recipes are anything but boring

By Vinita Jain 02:40 pm Jun 11, 202602:40 pm

What's the story

Ginger is one of the most versatile ingredients that can add a zing to any dish. Its spicy, slightly sweet flavor can be used in both savory and sweet recipes. From soups to desserts, ginger can be added to a range of dishes to make them tastier. Here are five simple recipes that showcase ginger's unique flavor profile and how it can elevate your everyday meals.