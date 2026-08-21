Looking for new ways to eat jowar? Try these
What's the story
Jowar, or sorghum, is a versatile grain that has been a staple in many African diets for centuries. Rich in nutrients and gluten-free, jowar is an excellent alternative to wheat and other grains. It can be used in various dishes, making it a great addition to your culinary repertoire. Here are five innovative ways to incorporate jowar into your meals.
Dish 1
Jowar porridge for breakfast
Jowar porridge is a nutritious way to kickstart your day.
Simply cook jowar flour with water or milk until it reaches a creamy consistency.
Add fruits like bananas or berries for sweetness, and top with nuts or seeds for added texture.
This hearty breakfast will keep you energized throughout the morning.
Dish 2
Jowar flatbreads as a staple
Jowar flatbreads are a staple in many African households.
To prepare, mix jowar flour with water and knead into a dough.
Roll out small portions into flat rounds, and cook on a hot griddle until golden brown on both sides.
These flatbreads make an excellent accompaniment to curries or stews.
Dish 3
Jowar pilaf with vegetables
Transform jowar into a flavorful pilaf by cooking it with vegetables like carrots, peas, and bell peppers.
Saute the vegetables in olive oil before adding cooked jowar and spices such as cumin or coriander for flavor.
This dish is not only filling but also packed with vitamins and minerals.
Dish 4
Jowar cookies as a snack
For a healthy snack option, try baking cookies using jowar flour instead of regular wheat flour.
Combine the flour with ingredients like honey or maple syrup for sweetness, along with raisins or nuts for flavor.
Bake until golden brown for delicious treats that are both satisfying and nutritious.
Dish 5
Jowar salad for lunch
A refreshing way to enjoy jowar at lunch is by making a salad.
Cook the grain until tender, then mix it with chopped vegetables like cucumbers, tomatoes, and onions.
Dress with lemon juice or olive oil for added zestiness.
This light, yet filling, salad is perfect for warm days when you want something cool but hearty.