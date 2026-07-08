Start by washing the kohlrabi leaves thoroughly to get rid of any dirt or pesticides

Turn kohlrabi leaves into crispy fritters

By Vinita Jain 10:19 am Jul 08, 202610:19 am

What's the story

Kohlrabi leaves, often thrown away, make for a nutritious and delicious base for fritters. These leaves are rich in vitamins A and C, and minerals such as calcium and iron. Using them in your cooking not only reduces waste but also adds a unique flavor to your meals. Here's how you can make the most of kohlrabi leaves by making simple yet tasty fritters.