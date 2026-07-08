Turn kohlrabi leaves into crispy fritters
What's the story
Kohlrabi leaves, often thrown away, make for a nutritious and delicious base for fritters. These leaves are rich in vitamins A and C, and minerals such as calcium and iron. Using them in your cooking not only reduces waste but also adds a unique flavor to your meals. Here's how you can make the most of kohlrabi leaves by making simple yet tasty fritters.
Tip 1
Preparing the kohlrabi leaves
Start by washing the kohlrabi leaves thoroughly to get rid of any dirt or pesticides. Remove the tough stems and chop the leaves finely. This will ensure they cook evenly and blend well with other ingredients. You can also blanch the leaves for a few minutes to soften them before chopping, if you prefer.
Tip 2
Mixing ingredients for fritters
Combine the chopped kohlrabi leaves with besan (gram flour), rice flour, and spices such as cumin powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder, and chili powder. Add salt to taste. Mix well to form a batter-like consistency. You can add water if needed, but be careful not to make it too runny.
Tip 3
Cooking the fritters perfectly
Heat oil in a pan over medium flame. Once hot, drop spoonfuls of the batter into the oil, making sure not to overcrowd the pan. Fry until golden brown on both sides, flipping occasionally for even cooking. Drain on paper towels to remove excess oil after frying.
Tip 4
Serving suggestions for best taste
Serve these crispy kohlrabi leaf fritters hot with chutney or yogurt for dipping. They go well with a side of salad or pickles for added flavor contrast. You can also sprinkle some chaat masala on top before serving for an extra zing.