Turn lavender into delicious treats with these recipes
What's the story
Lavender is not just for potpourri or essential oils; it is a versatile herb that can elevate your culinary creations. Its unique flavor adds a floral and slightly sweet note to dishes, making them memorable. From desserts to savory meals, lavender can be the secret ingredient that transforms ordinary recipes into extraordinary ones. Here are five delightful lavender-infused dishes that showcase the herb's potential in the kitchen.
Dish 1
Lavender lemon shortbread cookies
Lavender lemon shortbread cookies are a perfect blend of citrusy zest and floral notes.
The buttery texture of these cookies is enhanced by the subtle aroma of lavender, making them an ideal companion for afternoon tea or a sweet treat any time of the day.
To make these cookies, infuse dried lavender buds in butter before mixing with flour, sugar, and lemon zest.
Dish 2
Lavender honey ice cream
Lavender honey ice cream is a creamy dessert that balances floral lavender with the sweetness of honey.
This ice cream is perfect for warm days when you want something refreshing, yet unique.
To prepare it, steep dried lavender buds in milk and cream before mixing with honey and churning in an ice cream maker.
Dish 3
Lavender roasted vegetables
Roasting vegetables with lavender adds an unexpected twist to your side dishes.
The herb pairs well with root vegetables, like carrots and potatoes, giving them an aromatic lift without overpowering their natural flavors.
Simply toss your vegetables with olive oil, salt, pepper, and a sprinkle of dried lavender before roasting them in the oven.
Dish 4
Lavender-infused lemonade
Lavender-infused lemonade offers a refreshing twist on the classic drink by adding floral notes to its tangy base.
This beverage is perfect for summer gatherings or as a cooling refreshment on hot days.
To prepare it, brew a simple syrup by dissolving sugar in water along with dried lavender buds, then mix it into freshly squeezed lemon juice and cold water.
Dish 5
Lavender chocolate truffles
Lavender chocolate truffles combine rich chocolate with delicate floral undertones for an indulgent treat sure to impress anyone who tries them.
These truffles are made by infusing cream with dried lavender buds, then mixing it into melted chocolate, forming small balls coated in cocoa powder or chopped nuts for added texture.