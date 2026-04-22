Upgrade your salads with peanut butter dressings

Peanut butter salad dressings provide a creamy, nutty twist to your everyday salads. They are not just delicious, but also a great source of protein and healthy fats. Adding peanut butter to your salad dressing can make it more filling and nutritious. Here are five unique peanut butter salad dressings that can take your salad game to the next level.

Dressing 1 Spicy peanut butter dressing If you are someone who loves a bit of heat, spicy peanut butter dressing is just for you. Mix peanut butter with soy sauce, lime juice, honey, and chili flakes. This dressing gives a spicy kick to your greens, while balancing the heat with a hint of sweetness. It goes well with crunchy vegetables like carrots and cucumbers.

Dressing 2 Creamy sesame peanut dressing Creamy sesame peanut dressing combines the rich flavors of sesame oil and peanut butter. Blend these with rice vinegar, garlic, ginger, and honey for an aromatic dressing that goes well with Asian-inspired salads. The nutty flavor pairs well with fresh greens like spinach or arugula.

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Dressing 3 Tangy orange peanut dressing For a citrusy twist, try tangy orange peanut dressing. Combine peanut butter with freshly squeezed orange juice, lime juice, soy sauce, and a dash of maple syrup for sweetness. This vibrant dressing adds zest to your salads while providing essential vitamins from the oranges.

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Dressing 4 Sweet basil peanut dressing Sweet basil peanut dressing is an herbaceous delight that elevates any salad. Blend fresh basil leaves with peanut butter, lemon juice, olive oil, and honey for a fragrant mix that complements leafy greens like kale or romaine lettuce beautifully.