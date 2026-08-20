If you're in Rajasthan, don't miss these breakfast treats

Poha is flattened rice cooked with turmeric, mustard seeds, and green chilies.

It is usually garnished with fresh coriander leaves and served with sev or peanuts for an extra crunch.

This light yet filling dish is a favorite among locals as it gives a quick energy boost to start the day.

Available at numerous street stalls across Rajasthan, poha is often accompanied by a cup of masala chai.