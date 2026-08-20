If you're in Rajasthan, don't miss these breakfast treats
What's the story
Rajasthan, the culturally rich state of India, is famous for its colorful traditions and vibrant street food. Among the many culinary delights, breakfast street foods stand out for their unique flavors and textures. These dishes are not just filling but also give a glimpse of the local culture and lifestyle. From spicy to sweet, Rajasthani breakfast options have something for everyone.
Dish 1
Poha: A morning staple
Poha is flattened rice cooked with turmeric, mustard seeds, and green chilies.
It is usually garnished with fresh coriander leaves and served with sev or peanuts for an extra crunch.
This light yet filling dish is a favorite among locals as it gives a quick energy boost to start the day.
Available at numerous street stalls across Rajasthan, poha is often accompanied by a cup of masala chai.
Dish 2
Kachori: Spicy delight
Kachori is another popular breakfast option in Rajasthan.
These small, round pastries stuffed with a spicy lentil mixture are deep-fried to golden perfection.
Served hot with tangy tamarind chutney or spicy potato curry, kachoris are loved for their bold flavors.
They can be found at various street vendors early in the morning, making them an ideal choice for those craving something savory.
Dish 3
Chole bhature: A hearty choice
Chole bhature is a hearty dish comprising chickpeas cooked in rich spices and served with fluffy fried bread called bhature.
This combination makes for an energizing meal that keeps you full for hours.
While traditionally North Indian, chole bhature has found its way into Rajasthani breakfasts due to its popularity and satisfying nature.
Dish 4
Jalebi: Sweet morning treat
Jalebi is a favorite sweet treat in Rajasthan, especially during breakfast hours.
The spiral-shaped fried dough soaked in sugar syrup makes for an irresistible combination of sweetness and crunchiness.
Often sold alongside other savory items like samosas or kachoris at street stalls, jalebi provides just the right balance of flavors to start your day on a sweet note.