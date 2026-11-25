Caraway seed bread is a classic that marries the earthy taste of the seeds with the comforting texture of freshly baked bread.

Mix flour, water, yeast, and salt to make your dough. Add a tablespoon of caraway seeds for flavor.

Knead well and let it rise until doubled in size. Bake at 180 degrees Celsius until golden brown.

This bread goes well with soups or can be enjoyed on its own.