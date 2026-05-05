Like red bell pepper? You'll enjoy these dishes

Red bell peppers make for a colorful addition to any meal, but they can be much more than just a garnish. These sweet, crunchy peppers are packed with vitamins and antioxidants, making them a healthy choice for any dish. From salads to stir-fries, red bell peppers can be transformed into a variety of delicious meals. Here are five creative ways to enjoy red bell peppers.

Dish 1 Stuffed red bell peppers delight Stuffed red bell peppers make for a wholesome meal option. The peppers are hollowed out and filled with a mix of rice, beans, vegetables, and spices. Once filled, they are baked until tender. This dish not only highlights the natural sweetness of the pepper but also gives you a balanced meal with protein and fiber.

Dish 2 Roasted red pepper soup Roasted red pepper soup is an easy yet comforting dish for all seasons. The peppers are roasted to bring out their flavor before blending them with tomatoes, onions, and garlic. The result is a creamy soup that can be served hot or cold. It is a great way to enjoy the rich flavor of red bell peppers in liquid form.

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Dish 3 Red pepper stir-fry sensation A red pepper stir-fry makes for a quick and nutritious meal option. Just slice the peppers into strips, and toss them with other veggies such as broccoli or snap peas in a hot pan with some oil. Add soy sauce or teriyaki sauce for flavoring. This dish cooks quickly on high heat, retaining the crispness of the vegetables while blending them with bold flavors.

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Dish 4 Grilled red pepper sandwich Grilled red pepper sandwiches provide an easy, satisfying lunch option. Roast slices of red bell pepper along with zucchini or eggplant on a grill pan until tender. Layer them between slices of whole-grain bread with hummus or pesto spread for added taste before grilling the sandwich until golden brown on both sides.