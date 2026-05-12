5 easy sesame seed recipes you should try

Sesame seeds are a kitchen staple, thanks to their rich flavor and nutritional value. These tiny seeds can be used in a number of dishes, making them versatile for any cuisine. From savory to sweet, sesame seeds can add texture and depth to your meals. Here are five unique sesame-based recipes that will help you explore the culinary potential of these tiny powerhouses.

Dish 1 Sesame seed-crusted tofu Sesame-seed-crusted tofu is a delicious way to enjoy this ingredient. Start by pressing firm tofu to remove excess moisture. Coat the tofu slices in soy sauce, then dip them in a mixture of sesame seeds and breadcrumbs. Pan-fry until golden brown on both sides. The result is a crispy exterior with a tender inside, perfect for serving over rice or salad.

Dish 2 Tahini lemon dressing Tahini lemon dressing is an easy, flavorful addition to salads and vegetables. Blend tahini, fresh lemon juice, garlic, olive oil, and water until smooth. Adjust the consistency with more water if required. This dressing has a creamy texture with a tangy kick that goes well with greens or roasted veggies.

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Dish 3 Sesame seed energy bars For a healthy snack option, try making sesame seed energy bars. Mix rolled oats, honey or maple syrup, almond butter, and sesame seeds in a bowl. Press the mixture into a lined baking dish, and refrigerate until firm. Cut into bars for an on-the-go snack that provides sustained energy throughout the day.

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Dish 4 Goma-ae spinach salad Goma-ae spinach salad is a traditional Japanese dish that highlights sesame's nutty flavor. Blanch fresh spinach leaves until tender but crisp, and drain well. In a separate bowl, mix ground sesame seeds with soy sauce and sugar to make a dressing. Toss the spinach in this mixture for an aromatic salad.