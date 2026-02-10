These almond breakfast dishes are everyone's favorite!

Almonds are a staple in many street-style breakfasts across the globe, owing to their versatility and health benefits. Rich in protein, fiber, and healthy fats, they make for a great start to the day. From sweet to savory, these breakfasts are loved for their taste and nutritional value. Here are five street-style almond breakfasts that are a hit among foodies.

Dish 1 Almond milk smoothie bowl Almond milk smoothie bowls are a refreshing way to kickstart your day. Made with blended almonds and fruits like bananas or berries, these bowls are topped with granola, seeds, and sometimes even more almonds. The creamy texture of almond milk makes it a perfect base for the smoothie, while adding a nutty flavor that complements the sweetness of the fruits.

Dish 2 Almond butter toast with banana Almond butter toast with banana is a quick yet nutritious breakfast option. Spread almond butter on whole-grain bread and top it with banana slices for natural sweetness. This combination offers a good balance of carbohydrates from the bread and healthy fats from the almond butter, making it an ideal choice for those looking for an energy boost in the morning.

Dish 3 Savory almond porridge Savory almond porridge is an interesting twist on traditional porridge. Prepared by cooking oats or rice with ground almonds and spices such as cumin or turmeric, this dish is hearty and filling. The addition of almonds gives it a unique texture and flavor profile that sets it apart from regular porridge variations.

Dish 4 Almond granola bars Almond granola bars are perfect for people on the go who don't want to compromise on nutrition. These bars usually combine oats, honey or maple syrup, dried fruits, and chopped almonds into bite-sized snacks that are easy to carry around. They provide sustained energy throughout the morning without any added sugars or artificial ingredients.