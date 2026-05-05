Heard of sumac? Try this tangy spice today!

A versatile spice, sumac, is known for its tangy and lemony flavor. It is commonly used in Middle Eastern cuisine, but its unique taste can be a great addition to many vegetarian dishes. Here are five sumac-based recipes that are not just easy to prepare, but also delicious and nutritious. These dishes highlight the spice's ability to enhance flavors without overpowering them.

Dish 1 Sumac roasted vegetables Roasting vegetables with sumac gives them a zesty kick that elevates their natural sweetness. Simply toss your choice of vegetables, such as bell peppers, zucchini, and carrots, with olive oil and a generous sprinkle of sumac. Roast them in the oven until tender and slightly caramelized. The result is a vibrant side dish that pairs well with grains or can be enjoyed on its own.

Dish 2 Sumac lentil salad A refreshing salad with lentils, cucumbers, tomatoes, and red onions, tossed in a dressing of olive oil, lemon juice, and sumac, makes for a perfect meal option. The earthy flavor of lentils goes well with the tangy notes of sumac, making it a nutritious and flavorful dish. This salad is perfect for lunch or as a light dinner option.

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Dish 3 Sumac spiced chickpea stew Chickpeas make a hearty base for this stew, which is flavored with sumac, garlic, onions, and tomatoes. The combination of spices creates a rich broth that complements the chickpeas perfectly. Serve it over rice or with flatbread for a filling meal that warms you up on cooler days.

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Dish 4 Sumac yogurt dip This dip is perfect for snacking or as an appetizer. Mix plain yogurt with minced garlic, chopped fresh herbs like parsley or mint, and ground sumac to taste. The result is a creamy dip with a tangy twist, perfect for pairing with fresh vegetables or pita bread.