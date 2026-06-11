Bored of potatoes? Try sunchokes instead
What's the story
Sunchokes, also known as Jerusalem artichokes, are versatile tubers that can add a unique flavor to your meals. These root vegetables are packed with nutrients and can be used in a variety of dishes. If you are looking to explore new culinary horizons, sunchokes offer an exciting opportunity to experiment with different recipes. Here are some creative ways to incorporate sunchokes into your cooking routine.
Dish 1
Creamy sunchoke soup
Creamy sunchoke soup is a comforting dish that highlights the nutty flavor of these tubers. To prepare, saute onions and garlic until fragrant, then add peeled and sliced sunchokes, along with vegetable broth. Simmer until the sunchokes are tender, then blend until smooth for a creamy texture. Season with salt, pepper, and fresh herbs, like thyme or rosemary, for added depth.
Dish 2
Roasted sunchoke chips
Roasted sunchoke chips make for a crunchy snack or side dish. Thinly slice the tubers using a mandoline slicer, and toss them in olive oil, salt, and pepper. Spread the slices on a baking sheet in a single layer, and roast at 400 degrees Fahrenheit until golden brown and crispy. These chips can be enjoyed on their own or paired with dips like hummus or guacamole.
Dish 3
Sunchoke stir-fry delight
A quick stir-fry with sunchokes makes for a deliciously nutritious meal option. Slice the tubers into thin strips and stir-fry them with your choice of vegetables, like bell peppers, carrots, and broccoli, in sesame oil. Add soy sauce for flavoring and top it off with sesame seeds before serving over rice or noodles.
Dish 4
Mashed sunchokes with herbs
Mashed sunchokes make for an excellent alternative to traditional mashed potatoes. Boil peeled sunchoke pieces until tender, then mash them with butter or olive oil for creaminess. Add chopped herbs like parsley or chives for freshness, along with salt and pepper to taste. This dish goes well with roasted vegetables or grilled tofu.
Dish 5
Pickled sunchokes for tangy flavor
Pickling brings out the tangy notes in sunchokes while preserving their crunchiness. Slice the tubers thinly, then immerse them in a vinegar solution mixed with sugar, salt, mustard seeds, and dill weed. Let the mixture sit for one day in the refrigerator before serving as a condiment alongside sandwiches and salads.