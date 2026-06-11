Swap potatoes and carrots for sunchokes

Bored of potatoes? Try sunchokes instead

By Simran Jeet 10:48 am Jun 11, 202610:48 am

What's the story

Sunchokes, also known as Jerusalem artichokes, are versatile tubers that can add a unique flavor to your meals. These root vegetables are packed with nutrients and can be used in a variety of dishes. If you are looking to explore new culinary horizons, sunchokes offer an exciting opportunity to experiment with different recipes. Here are some creative ways to incorporate sunchokes into your cooking routine.