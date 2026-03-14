If you love butternut squash, try these delish dishes

Butternut squash is a versatile vegetable that can be turned into a number of delicious meals. Its creamy texture and mild flavor make it a great addition to any vegetarian meal. Here are five savory butternut squash recipes that are sure to delight your taste buds. From soups to pasta, these recipes highlight the unique qualities of butternut squash, making it an ideal choice for hearty vegetarian meals.

Dish 1 Creamy butternut squash soup This creamy soup is a comforting dish for any season. Start by roasting the butternut squash until tender. Blend it with vegetable broth, garlic, and onions until smooth. Add a splash of coconut milk for creaminess and season with salt, pepper, and nutmeg. Serve hot with crusty bread for a satisfying meal that warms you from the inside out.

Dish 2 Butternut squash risotto Butternut squash risotto is an elegant dish that pairs well with any occasion. Cook Arborio rice slowly in vegetable broth while stirring frequently to release its starches. Add roasted butternut squash cubes and finish off with Parmesan cheese for richness. Garnish with fresh sage leaves to add an aromatic touch that complements the sweetness of the squash.

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Dish 3 Roasted butternut squash salad A roasted butternut squash salad makes for a refreshing yet filling option for lunch or dinner. Toss cubes of roasted squash with mixed greens, walnuts, and feta cheese in a large bowl. Drizzle olive oil and balsamic vinegar over the top before serving to enhance the flavors without overpowering them.

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Dish 4 Butternut squash pasta sauce Transform your pasta night by using butternut squash as a base for your sauce instead of traditional tomato sauces like marinara or arrabbiata. Simply puree cooked butternuts into a smooth paste, then mix in sauteed garlic cloves along with heavy cream (or vegan alternatives) until thickened slightly. Toss this mixture through your favorite pasta shape before topping off with grated Parmesan if desired.