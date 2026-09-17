Semolina lovers, these dishes are a must-try!
What's the story
Semolina, a versatile ingredient, is used in a range of savory dishes across the globe. From creamy porridge to crispy pancakes, semolina's texture and flavor make it a favorite in many cuisines. Here, we explore five savory dishes that highlight semolina's adaptability and appeal. Each dish offers a different taste experience, showcasing how this humble grain can be transformed into delightful meals.
Dish 1
Creamy semolina porridge
Creamy semolina porridge is a comforting dish, prepared by cooking semolina with milk or water until it thickens.
It is often flavored with spices like cardamom or cinnamon for an aromatic touch.
This porridge can be garnished with nuts or fruits to add texture and sweetness.
Popular in many cultures, it is usually consumed as a breakfast or snack option.
Dish 2
Semolina pancakes with vegetables
Semolina pancakes are savory delights made by mixing semolina with water and chopped vegetables, like onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers.
The batter is cooked on a griddle until golden brown on both sides.
These pancakes are often served with chutneys or yogurt for added flavor. They make for an excellent light meal or brunch option.
Dish 3
Semolina upma: A South Indian favorite
Upma is a popular South Indian breakfast dish made from roasted semolina cooked with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and vegetables like peas and carrots.
The dish has a slightly spicy flavor profile and is garnished with fresh coriander leaves for an extra burst of flavor.
Upma is loved for its quick preparation time and nutritious content.
Dish 4
Semolina gnocchi: Italian twist
Semolina gnocchi, also known as gnocchi alla Romana, are Italian dumplings made from semolina flour mixed with milk, butter, and cheese.
The mixture is shaped into rounds or squares before baking them until crispy on the outside, but soft inside.
They are usually served with tomato sauce or pesto.
Dish 5
Savory semolina breadsticks
Savory semolina breadsticks are crunchy snacks prepared by mixing semolina dough with olive oil, herbs, and spices.
The dough is rolled into thin sticks and baked until golden brown.
These breadsticks make for an ideal accompaniment to soups, salads, or even eaten alone as a snack.
Their delightful crunch and aromatic flavor make them irresistible.