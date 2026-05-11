Love bhatura? Here are some fun ways to enjoy it

Bhatura, a popular Indian bread, is famous for its fluffy texture and delicious taste. While it is usually paired with chole, there are many other toppings that can make this dish even more exciting. By adding a variety of toppings, you can enjoy bhatura in a whole new way. Here are five creative toppings that can take your bhatura experience to the next level.

Tip 1 Spicy potato filling A spicy potato filling can make bhatura even tastier. To make this, boil and mash some potatoes, and mix them with spices like cumin, coriander, and chili powder. Add chopped onions and cilantro for extra flavor. This filling gives a hearty texture and complements the soft bhatura perfectly.

Tip 2 Paneer bhurji topping Paneer bhurji is another delicious option to top your bhatura. Crumble paneer and cook it with onions, tomatoes, green chilies, and spices like turmeric and garam masala. This topping adds a rich taste to the bhatura, while giving you a protein boost.

Advertisement

Tip 3 Mixed vegetable sabzi For those who love vegetables, a mixed vegetable sabzi is an excellent choice to top bhatura. Use vegetables like bell peppers, carrots, peas, and beans, cooked in a tangy tomato-based gravy with spices like cumin seeds or mustard seeds for added flavor depth.

Advertisement

Tip 4 Mint chutney spread Mint chutney spread on bhatura gives it a refreshing twist without overpowering its original flavor profile too much. Blend fresh mint leaves with green chilies, lemon juice, salt, and sugar until smooth; spread generously over warm bhaturas before serving them up hot!