5 must-try dishes from Bihar

Litti chokha is a famous dish from Bihar that combines baked wheat balls with mashed vegetables.

The litti is prepared using whole wheat flour, stuffed with roasted gram flour and spices, and then baked over hot coals.

It is usually served with chokha, which is made from mashed potatoes, brinjals, and tomatoes mixed with mustard oil and spices.

This dish is wholesome and packed with flavors.