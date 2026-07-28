5 must-try dishes from Bihar
What's the story
Bihar, a culturally rich state in India, has an array of traditional breakfasts that are both nutritious and delicious. These breakfasts are not just filling but also give you a taste of the local culture. From the use of regional ingredients to age-old cooking methods, Bihari breakfasts are a treat for those looking for authentic culinary experiences. Here are five traditional Bihari breakfasts to try.
Dish 1
Litti chokha: A classic combination
Litti chokha is a famous dish from Bihar that combines baked wheat balls with mashed vegetables.
The litti is prepared using whole wheat flour, stuffed with roasted gram flour and spices, and then baked over hot coals.
It is usually served with chokha, which is made from mashed potatoes, brinjals, and tomatoes mixed with mustard oil and spices.
This dish is wholesome and packed with flavors.
Dish 2
Thekua: Sweet fried delight
Thekua is a traditional sweet snack from Bihar, often relished for breakfast or during festivals.
Prepared with wheat flour, jaggery, coconut, and cardamom powder, the dough is shaped into small discs and deep-fried until golden brown.
This crispy treat has a sweet taste and can be stored for days without losing its texture.
Dish 3
Kheer mitha: Rice pudding with a twist
Kheer mitha is a creamy rice pudding prepared with rice, milk, sugar, and flavored with cardamom or saffron for extra aroma.
Unlike other versions across India, where nuts may be added generously, this Bihari version keeps it simple, yet deliciously satisfying, as it focuses on the richness of the milk itself, making it perfect for those who enjoy subtle sweetness in their morning meals.
Dish 4
Sattu paratha: Nutritious flatbread
Sattu paratha makes for an energizing start to your day with its high-protein filling of roasted gram flour mixed with spices like cumin seeds, coriander powder, and green chilies.
These stuffed flatbreads are shallow-fried until crispy golden brown on both sides, making them a healthy option when paired alongside curd or pickles, enhancing the overall taste experience further.
Dish 5
Kachori sabzi: Spicy puffed pastries
Kachori sabzi consists of spicy puffed pastries filled with a mixture of lentils and spices, served hot with a tangy tamarind chutney and a side of steaming hot potato curry.
This combination is a favorite among locals who love the burst of flavors in every bite.
It is a perfect choice for those looking for a bold start to their day.