5 turmeric drinks your body will thank you for

Turmeric, a spice famous for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, is a staple in many kitchens. Its active compound, curcumin, is what makes it so special. Adding turmeric to your drinks can be an easy way to enjoy its benefits. Here are five simple drinks that can be made with turmeric, each offering a unique taste and health benefit.

Drink 1 Golden milk delight Golden milk is a traditional drink made by mixing turmeric with milk (or plant-based alternatives) and spices such as cinnamon and black pepper. The drink is usually sweetened with honey or maple syrup. The combination of these ingredients not only enhances the flavor but also improves the absorption of curcumin from turmeric. Golden milk makes for a comforting drink that can be enjoyed any time of the day.

Drink 2 Turmeric tea infusion Turmeric tea is prepared by boiling water with ground turmeric, ginger, and lemon juice. This refreshing beverage can be served hot or cold depending on your preference. Adding lemon provides vitamin C, which complements the immune-boosting properties of turmeric. This tea makes for an excellent choice for those looking for a caffeine-free alternative.

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Drink 3 Spiced turmeric latte A spiced turmeric latte combines brewed coffee or espresso with steamed milk and a blend of spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger. A dash of ground turmeric adds an earthy flavor profile without overpowering the drink's natural taste. This latte offers a unique twist on traditional coffee drinks while providing potential health benefits.

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Drink 4 Refreshing turmeric lemonade Turmeric lemonade combines fresh lemon juice with water and honey or agave syrup for sweetness. A pinch of ground turmeric adds depth to this classic summer drink. The acidity from lemons balances out the earthiness from the spice, making it an invigorating option on warm days.