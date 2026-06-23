Must-try vegetarian dishes from Nagaland

Dish 1

Steamed rice cakes with bamboo shoots

Steamed rice cakes with bamboo shoots are a staple breakfast in Nagaland. The rice is soaked overnight, ground into a batter, and steamed to perfection. Bamboo shoots add a tangy flavor that complements the mildness of the rice cake. This dish is usually served with local herbs or chutneys, making it even tastier. It is an ideal choice for those looking for a light, yet filling, start to their day.