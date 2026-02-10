Indian gooseberry can amp up your meals magically!

Amla, or Indian gooseberry, is a versatile fruit that can be used in a number of vegetarian dishes. Famous for its tangy flavor and health benefits, amla can be used to amp up the taste of your meals. Here are five vegetarian dishes that feature fresh amla, giving you a taste of its unique taste and nutritional value.

Dish 1 Amla rice delight Amla rice is a simple yet flavorful dish that combines the tanginess of amla with fragrant spices. Cooked rice is tossed with grated amla, mustard seeds, turmeric, and curry leaves. The dish is light on the stomach and gives you a refreshing taste. It can be served as a main course or as an accompaniment to other dishes.

Dish 2 Tangy amla chutney Amla chutney is a spicy condiment that goes well with many Indian snacks and meals. Prepared by blending fresh amlas with green chilies, ginger, and coriander leaves, this chutney gives a zesty kick to your food. It is not only delicious but also packed with vitamin C and antioxidants.

Dish 3 Amla stir-fry medley Amla stir-fry is a quick and healthy way to include this fruit in your diet. Sliced amlas are sauteed with vegetables like bell peppers and carrots, along with spices like cumin and coriander powder. This colorful medley makes for an excellent side dish that goes well with rice or flatbreads.

Dish 4 Refreshing amla juice Amla juice is an invigorating drink that can be prepared by extracting the juice from fresh amlas and mixing it with water and a hint of honey for sweetness (optional). This refreshing drink not only quenches thirst but also provides a host of health benefits owing to its high vitamin C content.