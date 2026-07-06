Zucchini noodles are an excellent low-carb replacement for traditional pasta.

Simple zucchini dishes for every meal

By Vinita Jain 01:43 pm Jul 06, 202601:43 pm

What's the story

Zucchini is a versatile vegetable that can be used in a range of dishes. Its mild flavor and tender texture make it a great option for vegetarian meals. Here are five creative ways to use zucchini, all of which are easy to prepare and delicious. These ideas will not only add variety to your meals but also help you enjoy the unique qualities of zucchini.