Try this beetroot kofta recipe today

Beetroot kofta is a delicious vegetarian dish that combines the earthy sweetness of beetroot with aromatic spices. The koftas are made by grating beetroot and mixing it with gram flour and spices to form small balls, which are then fried until crispy. This dish is not just colorful but also packed with nutrients, making it an ideal option for those looking for healthy yet tasty meals.

Ingredients Ingredients needed for beetroot kofta To prepare beetroot kofta, you will need grated beetroot, gram flour, ginger-garlic paste, green chilies, cumin seeds, coriander powder, turmeric powder, salt, and oil for frying. These ingredients come together to give the koftas their unique flavor and texture. Freshness of beetroot is the key to getting the best taste.

Preparation steps Step-by-step preparation guide Start by grating fresh beetroots and squeezing out excess water. Mix them in a bowl with gram flour and all the spices. Form small balls from the mixture. Heat oil in a pan on medium flame and fry the balls until golden brown. Drain on paper towels to remove excess oil.

Serving tips Serving suggestions for beetroot kofta Beetroot koftas can be served as a snack or as part of a main course with rice or flatbreads like naan or roti. They can also be paired with yogurt-based dips or chutneys to enhance their flavor profile. Garnishing them with fresh coriander leaves adds an extra touch of freshness.