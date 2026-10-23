Wide-stance squats: A must-try exercise for lower body strength
What's the story
Wide-stance squats are an effective way to build lower body strength, targeting muscles that are often neglected in regular squats. By widening the feet's stance, you can focus more on the inner thighs and glutes, making it a great addition to your workout regimen. This exercise not only improves muscle tone but also enhances balance and flexibility. Here's how you can incorporate wide-stance squats into your routine for maximum benefits.
Tip 1
Correct form for maximum benefit
Maintaining proper form is key to getting the most out of wide-stance squats.
Stand with feet wider than shoulder-width apart, and toes pointed slightly outwards.
Keep your back straight and chest up as you lower yourself by bending at the hips and knees.
Make sure your knees do not extend beyond your toes to prevent injury.
Tip 2
Incorporating weights for added challenge
Adding weights can further increase the intensity of wide-stance squats.
Use dumbbells or a barbell held across your shoulders to engage more muscles and build strength faster.
Start with light weights until you are comfortable with the movement, before gradually increasing the load.
Tip 3
Frequency and consistency are key
To see noticeable improvements in lower body strength, consistency is key.
Aim to include wide-stance squats in your workout routine at least two to three times a week.
This frequency will ensure that your muscles are worked regularly, leading to better endurance and strength over time.
Being consistent with your workout schedule is key to achieving your fitness goals.
Tip 4
Variations to keep workouts interesting
To keep your workouts interesting and to target different muscle groups, you can try different variations of wide-stance squats.
You can try sumo squats with a wider stance or pulse squats where you hold the lowered position for a few seconds before rising.
These variations will keep your routine fresh and challenging while ensuring balanced muscle development.