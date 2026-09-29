Traveling to Turkey? Try these local nut snacks
What's the story
Turkey is home to a variety of nut snacks that are both delicious and nutritious. These snacks are a staple in Turkish cuisine, offering unique flavors and textures that reflect the country's rich culinary heritage. From almonds to hazelnuts, these nuts are often enjoyed as a snack or used in various dishes. Here are some popular Turkish nut snacks you must try for an authentic taste of Turkey.
#1
Roasted chickpeas: A crunchy delight
Roasted chickpeas, or leblebi, are a popular snack in Turkey. They are usually seasoned with salt or spices for an extra kick.
This crunchy snack is high in protein and fiber, making it a healthy choice for those looking to munch on something wholesome.
You can find them in most markets across Turkey, and they make for an excellent on-the-go snack.
#2
Hazelnut: The nutty favorite
Turkey is the largest producer of hazelnuts in the world, and they are a staple of Turkish cuisine.
Hazelnuts are used in everything from sweets to spreads. They can be eaten raw or roasted, and their rich flavor makes them a favorite among nut lovers.
Hazelnut is often used to make traditional Turkish desserts like baklava and helva.
#3
Pistachio: The green gem
Pistachios are another beloved nut in Turkey, known for their vibrant green color and distinctive taste.
They are commonly used in desserts like baklava, or eaten on their own as a snack.
Pistachios are packed with healthy fats, protein, and vitamins, making them a nutritious option for those looking for something tasty, yet healthy.
#4
Almonds: Versatile snacking option
Almonds are available in various forms in Turkey, be it raw, roasted, or coated with spices.
They are versatile nuts that go well with sweet and savory dishes alike.
Almonds can be used to make almond milk or almond flour, or simply enjoyed as a crunchy snack on their own.