Turkish delight: A must-try sweet from Istanbul

Turkish delight, or lokum, is a famous confectionery from Istanbul . This chewy, sweet treat is available in a variety of flavors and is a must-try for anyone visiting the city. Made with sugar and starch, Turkish delight is often flavored with rosewater, lemon, or pistachios. Its unique texture and taste make it an integral part of Turkish culture and cuisine.

#1 The history of Turkish delight Turkish delight has a rich history that dates back to the Ottoman Empire. It was first made in the 15th century and became popular among royalty and nobility. The treat was often served as a gesture of hospitality and friendship. Over the years, it evolved into various forms with different flavors and ingredients. Today, it remains a symbol of Turkish culinary heritage.

#2 Traditional flavors to try When in Istanbul, you must try traditional flavors of Turkish delight. Rosewater is one of the most popular flavors, giving it a floral aroma. Another common flavor is lemon, which adds a tangy twist to the sweetness. For those who prefer nuts, pistachio-flavored Turkish delight provides a crunchy texture contrast to its chewy base. These classic flavors give you a taste of traditional Turkish confectionery.

#3 Modern twists on classic recipes In recent years, modern twists on classic Turkish delight recipes have emerged in Istanbul's confectionery shops. Some artisans experiment with exotic spices like saffron or cardamom for added depth of flavor. Others incorporate fruits such as orange or pomegranate for vibrant color and taste variations. These innovative versions cater to diverse palates while preserving the essence of this beloved treat.