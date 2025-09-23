Yoga for stress relief: 5 poses to try

Yoga is a powerful tool for relieving stress and improving mental well-being. For beginners, simple poses can be an effective way to start their journey towards a more relaxed mind and body. These poses not only help in physical flexibility but also promote mental clarity and calmness. Here are five beginner-friendly yoga poses that can significantly reduce stress levels, making it easier to cope with daily challenges.

Tip 1 Child's pose for relaxation Child's pose is a restorative position that helps in calming the mind and relieving tension from the back and shoulders. To perform this pose, kneel on the floor, sit back on your heels, and stretch your arms forward while lowering your torso. This pose encourages deep breathing which helps in reducing anxiety and stress.

Tip 2 Cat-cow stretch for flexibility The cat-cow stretch is a gentle flow between two poses that warms the body and brings flexibility to the spine. Start on all fours with hands under shoulders and knees under hips. Inhale as you arch your back (cow pose), then exhale as you round your spine (cat pose). This movement helps release tension in the spine, promoting relaxation.

Tip 3 Forward bend for calming the mind Forward bend is an excellent pose to calm the mind and reduce fatigue. Stand with feet hip-width apart, hinge at the hips, and fold forward, allowing your arms to dangle or hold onto opposite elbows. This pose encourages introspection by calming the nervous system.

Tip 4 Legs-up-the-wall pose for rejuvenation Legs-up-the-wall pose is perfect for rejuvenating tired legs while calming the nervous system. Sit next to a wall, lie back, extend your legs up against it, and let your arms rest by your sides or on your belly. This inversion increases circulation, which helps in reducing stress levels.