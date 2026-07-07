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5 health benefits of turmeric and basil tea

By Simran Jeet 11:13 am Jul 07, 202611:13 am

What's the story

Turmeric and tulsi (holy basil) tea is a powerhouse of health benefits. The combination of turmeric, a spice with anti-inflammatory properties, and tulsi, an herb revered for its medicinal qualities, makes for a potent drink. This tea is widely consumed for its ability to boost immunity and promote overall well-being. Here are five health benefits of drinking turmeric and tulsi tea regularly.