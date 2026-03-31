Elevate your dishes with turmeric-coriander combo

Turmeric and coriander are two spices common in most kitchens. Apart from their unique flavors, they also offer several health benefits. Turmeric is known for its anti-inflammatory properties, while coriander is rich in antioxidants. Together, they make a great combination that can elevate the taste of your dishes. Here are five recipes that highlight the magic of these spices.

Dish 1 Turmeric coriander rice Turmeric coriander rice is a simple, flavorful dish that goes well with any meal. Start by cooking some rice as you normally would. In a pan, heat oil and add cumin seeds, followed by turmeric powder and chopped fresh coriander leaves. Mix in the cooked rice and let it simmer for a few minutes. The result is a fragrant rice dish with an earthy taste.

Dish 2 Spiced lentil soup Spiced lentil soup is a wholesome meal that warms you up on cold days. Cook lentils until soft, then add diced tomatoes, onions, garlic, and ginger to the pot. Season with turmeric powder and ground coriander for flavor. Let everything simmer until thickened, before serving hot with crusty bread or rice.

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Dish 3 Turmeric coriander hummus Turmeric coriander hummus gives a twist to the classic dip with an exotic flavor. Blend chickpeas with tahini paste, lemon juice, garlic cloves, olive oil, ground turmeric, and ground coriander until smooth. Adjust seasoning with salt as per taste before serving this colorful dip alongside fresh vegetables or pita bread.

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Dish 4 Coriander turmeric chutney *Coriander turmeric chutney* makes for a refreshing accompaniment to any meal or snack. Blend fresh coriander leaves with grated coconut (optional), green chilies (adjust according to spice preference), lemon juice, salt, and a pinch of ground turmeric until smooth. This chutney can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to three days.