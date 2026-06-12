Turnips for dessert? Yes, and it's delicious

Dish 5

Turnip sorbet refreshment

Turnip sorbet is a refreshing frozen treat made by pureeing cooked turnips with lemon juice and sugar, before freezing the mixture until solidified into a sorbet-like texture. This light dessert provides a cool contrast against warmer weather, while highlighting the subtle sweetness inherent within each bite, making it an ideal choice for those seeking something different from the usual fruit-based frozen desserts.