Got turnip greens? Here's what you can make with them
What's the story
Often neglected, turnip greens are a nutritious and versatile leafy green that can be used in a variety of dishes. They are packed with vitamins A, C, and K, as well as calcium and iron. Adding turnip greens to your meals can be an easy way to amp up your nutrient intake. Here are five creative ways to include turnip greens in your cooking routine.
Tip 1
Sauteed with garlic and lemon
Sauteing turnip greens with garlic and lemon is a quick way to bring out their natural flavor.
Start by heating olive oil in a pan over medium heat. Add minced garlic and cook until fragrant, then toss in chopped turnip greens.
Stir frequently until the leaves wilt, about three minutes. Finish with a squeeze of fresh lemon juice for brightness.
Tip 2
Added to soups and stews
Turnip greens make an excellent addition to soups and stews, adding both texture and nutrition.
Simply chop the leaves roughly and add them toward the end of cooking time so they retain some of their texture.
They work particularly well in vegetable soups or bean stews, complementing other ingredients without overpowering them.
Tip 3
Blended into smoothies
For those who prefer a liquid diet, blending turnip greens into smoothies is an effortless way to reap their benefits without having to chew on them.
Just wash the leaves well, remove tough stems, and blend with fruits like bananas or berries for natural sweetness.
The taste of turnip greens is mild enough that it will not dominate the flavor profile.
Tip 4
Used as a pizza topping
Using turnip greens as a pizza topping is an innovative way to incorporate these greens into your diet.
Simply wash and chop the leaves, then scatter them over your pizza before baking.
They add a nutritious punch, along with other toppings like mushrooms or bell peppers, while wilting slightly during baking.
Tip 5
Stir-fried with tofu
Stir-frying turnip greens with tofu makes for a protein-rich meal that is quick and satisfying.
Cut tofu into cubes, and fry until golden brown in sesame oil for added flavor.
Add sliced onions, followed by chopped turnip greens until just tender, then season with soy sauce or tamari for depth of flavor.