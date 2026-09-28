Drive through Tuscany with these scenic stops

Florence, the capital of Tuscany, is famous for its rich artistic heritage.

The city is home to world-class museums, like the Uffizi Gallery and Accademia Gallery, where you can see masterpieces by Michelangelo and Botticelli.

A stroll across the Ponte Vecchio gives you a chance to shop at unique jewelry stores.

Do not forget to visit the Duomo, with its stunning dome designed by Brunelleschi.