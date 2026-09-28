Drive through Tuscany with these scenic stops
What's the story
Tuscany, with its rolling hills and picturesque landscapes, is a perfect destination for a road trip. The region is famous for its vineyards, historic towns, and stunning views. Exploring Tuscany by car gives you the freedom to discover hidden gems at your own pace. From Florence to Siena, each stop offers a unique experience of art, culture, and nature. Here are five scenic stops that make your Tuscan adventure unforgettable.
#1
Explore Florence's artistic heritage
Florence, the capital of Tuscany, is famous for its rich artistic heritage.
The city is home to world-class museums, like the Uffizi Gallery and Accademia Gallery, where you can see masterpieces by Michelangelo and Botticelli.
A stroll across the Ponte Vecchio gives you a chance to shop at unique jewelry stores.
Do not forget to visit the Duomo, with its stunning dome designed by Brunelleschi.
#2
Discover Siena's medieval charm
Siena is famous for its medieval architecture and vibrant culture.
The Piazza del Campo is the heart of the city, where locals gather for events like the Palio horse race.
You can climb Torre del Mangia for panoramic views or explore narrow streets lined with shops selling traditional crafts.
Siena's Gothic cathedral is another highlight, with its intricate facade and beautiful interior.
#3
Experience Chianti's wine country
Famous for its vineyards and olive groves, Chianti is a paradise for wine lovers.
You can take guided tours through wineries to learn about winemaking processes and sample some of the finest Chianti Classico wines.
The region also has charming villages, like Greve in Chianti, with local markets selling artisanal products from the region.
#4
Visit San Gimignano's towers
San Gimignano is famous for its medieval towers that dot the skyline, earning it the nickname Medieval Manhattan.
The town's historic center is a UNESCO World Heritage site, thanks to its well-preserved architecture from the 14th century onward.
You can climb Torre Grossa for breathtaking views over the Tuscan countryside, or visit local gelato shops famous for award-winning flavors.
#5
Explore Val d'Orcia's landscapes
Val d'Orcia is famous for its postcard-perfect landscapes, a UNESCO World Heritage site.
It boasts rolling hills, dotted with cypress trees, and golden fields of wheat or sunflowers, depending on the season.
This makes it a perfect spot for photography enthusiasts to capture the essence of Tuscany's natural beauty.
This area is a must-visit for anyone looking for an authentic Tuscan experience.