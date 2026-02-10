How to rock tweed culottes

Tweed culottes are the perfect winter wear, giving you warmth and style. This versatile piece can be styled in so many ways, making it a staple in your winter wardrobe. Be it a casual outing or a formal event, tweed culottes can be dressed up or down easily. Here are five chic outfit ideas to rock these stylish bottoms this winter.

Outfit 1 Pair with a turtleneck sweater Tweed culottes look amazing with a cozy turtleneck sweater. The combination is perfect for chilly days, giving you warmth without compromising on style. Pick neutral shades like beige or gray for an elegant look, or go for bold colors to make a statement. Finish the look with ankle boots to keep your feet warm and add an extra touch of sophistication.

Outfit 2 Combine with a denim jacket For a more casual look, pair your tweed culottes with a denim jacket. This combination strikes the perfect balance between laid-back and chic, ideal for daytime outings or casual meet-ups. Choose a fitted denim jacket to contrast the flowy nature of the culottes, and complete the outfit with sneakers or flat boots for comfort.

Outfit 3 Style with an oversized knit sweater An oversized knit sweater makes for an ideal match with tweed culottes for those who love comfort and style. This combination is perfect for relaxed weekends or informal gatherings, giving you a cozy yet fashionable vibe. Go for earthy tones to match the texture of the tweed and wear chunky knit accessories to amp up the warmth.

Outfit 4 Team up with a tailored blazer For a polished look, pair your tweed culottes with a tailored blazer. This combination is perfect for office wear or formal events where you want to look professional yet stylish. Stick to classic colors like navy or black for the blazer, and pair them with pointed-toe heels to complete the sophisticated ensemble.