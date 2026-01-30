What to wear with tweed dungarees

Tweed dungarees are the perfect winter wear, combining style with comfort. The versatile pieces can be worn for a casual outing or a more formal occasion. With the right styling, they can be the most fashionable winter wear for anyone looking to stay warm and trendy. Here are five ways to style tweed dungarees this winter, making them a wardrobe staple.

Tip 1 Pair with a turtleneck Pairing tweed dungarees with a turtleneck is an effortless way to stay warm while looking chic. The fitted silhouette of a turtleneck complements the loose fit of dungarees, creating a balanced look. Opt for neutral colors like black or gray to keep it versatile, or go for bold hues for a pop of color. This combination is perfect for layering under jackets or coats on colder days.

Tip 2 Add a denim jacket A denim jacket makes for the perfect addition to tweed dungarees, adding texture and depth to the outfit. This combination is ideal for casual outings, giving you an effortlessly cool look. Choose a fitted denim jacket to keep the silhouette streamlined, and roll up the sleeves for an added style element. This pairing works well with ankle boots or sneakers for a laid-back vibe.

Tip 3 Layer with oversized sweaters Oversized sweaters are perfect for layering over tweed dungarees during the colder months. This style not only adds warmth but also gives an effortlessly cozy look. Go for chunky knits in neutral shades or earthy tones to keep it classic and timeless. Pair this look with knee-high boots or loafers to complete the ensemble.

Tip 4 Accessorize with scarves Scarves are the perfect accessories to elevate tweed dungaree outfits while providing extra warmth during winter. Opt for scarves in complementary colors or patterns that match your overall outfit scheme. Wrap them around your neck multiple times for added insulation on chillier days, while letting them hang loosely when indoors.