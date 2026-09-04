How to do twisting lunges correctly
What's the story
Twisting lunges are a great way to improve your balance and strengthen your core. This exercise combines the benefits of a lunge with a rotational movement, engaging multiple muscle groups at once. By adding twisting lunges to your routine, you can improve your stability and coordination, which are essential for everyday activities and sports. Here's how you can do twisting lunges effectively.
Tip 1
Proper form is key
Maintaining proper form is essential while doing twisting lunges to avoid injury and maximize benefits.
Start by standing with feet shoulder-width apart.
Step forward into a lunge position with one leg, ensuring that your knee does not extend past your toes.
As you lower into the lunge, twist your torso toward the side of the front leg, keeping your back straight and core engaged.
Tip 2
Engage your core muscles
Engaging your core muscles is essential to keep your balance during twisting lunges.
Make sure that your abs are tight throughout the movement to avoid leaning or wobbling.
A strong core not only improves your stability but also protects your lower back from strain while doing the exercise.
Tip 3
Incorporate variations for challenge
To keep things interesting and challenging, you can add variations to your twisting lunges.
For example, try holding weights in each hand, or adding a jump as you switch legs for an added cardio boost.
These variations will not only increase the intensity but also engage different muscle groups, giving you a comprehensive workout.
Tip 4
Consistency is essential
Like any other exercise, consistency is the key to seeing results from twisting lunges.
Try to include them in your workout routine at least two to three times a week.
With regular practice, you will notice improvements in your balance, coordination, and overall lower body strength over time.