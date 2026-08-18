A guide to MSME loans in India
What's the story
Micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are the backbone of India's economy, contributing significantly to employment and innovation. However, access to finance remains a major challenge for many MSMEs. Understanding the various types of loans available can help these businesses make informed decisions and secure the funding they need to grow. Here are five types of MSME loans in India, along with their features and benefits.
Expansion funding
Term loans for expansion
Term loans are a popular option for MSMEs looking to expand their operations or purchase new equipment.
These loans are offered for a fixed tenure, usually ranging from one to five years.
The interest rates are relatively lower than other financing options, making them an attractive choice for businesses planning long-term investments.
Term loans can be used for buying machinery, upgrading technology, or expanding production capacity.
Operational financing
Working capital loans for daily operations
Working capital loans are designed to meet the day-to-day operational expenses of a business.
These loans help MSMEs manage cash flow gaps by providing funds to cover costs like salaries, rent, and inventory purchases.
The tenure of working capital loans is usually short-term, ranging from one year to three years.
They ensure that businesses have enough liquidity to keep their operations running smoothly, without interruptions.
Subsidized lending
Government-backed schemes for financial support
The Indian government has introduced several schemes to support MSMEs with subsidized loans and guarantees.
These schemes reduce the risk for lenders and make it easier for small businesses to access credit at lower interest rates.
Under these programs, MSMEs can avail themselves of financial assistance without having to provide collateral or meet stringent eligibility criteria.
Asset funding
Equipment financing for asset acquisition
Equipment financing specifically targets the acquisition of machinery or equipment required by MSMEs.
This type of loan allows businesses to spread out the cost of purchasing assets over time, while using them immediately in production processes.
The asset itself usually serves as collateral against the loan amount, minimizing lender risk.
Receivables advance
Invoice financing for quick cash flow
Invoice financing gives MSMEs quick access to cash by allowing them to borrow against unpaid invoices from clients and customers instead of waiting weeks or months for payment receipt.
This solution helps businesses bridge short-term liquidity gaps caused by delayed receivables, providing immediate funds when needed most urgently.