Ever tried ultralight flying?

Exploring Kenya 's Great Rift Valley by ultralight aircraft offers a unique perspective of one of the world's most remarkable geological formations. This aerial adventure gives travelers a chance to witness the vast landscapes and diverse wildlife from above. The experience combines the thrill of flight with stunning views, making it an unforgettable journey for adventure seekers and nature lovers alike.

#1 Discovering the Great Rift Valley The Great Rift Valley stretches over 6,000 kilometers from Lebanon to Mozambique. In Kenya, it is home to a number of lakes and parks that are teeming with wildlife. From an ultralight aircraft, travelers can see the expansive terrain that includes verdant forests, open savannahs, and sparkling lakes. The aerial view gives an unparalleled opportunity to appreciate the scale and beauty of this natural wonder.

#2 Wildlife spotting from above One of the biggest perks of flying over the Great Rift Valley is spotting wildlife from above. The region is home to several species including elephants, giraffes, zebras, and various birds. An ultralight flight provides a bird's eye view of these animals in their natural habitat without disturbing them. It gives an exciting chance for photography and observation.

Advertisement

#3 Planning your ultralight adventure To plan an ultralight adventure in Kenya's Great Rift Valley, start by choosing a reputable operator who offers safety and experienced pilots. The best time for flights is during the dry season when weather conditions are more stable. Ensure you have appropriate gear for comfort during your flight, such as sunglasses and hats to protect against sun glare.

Advertisement