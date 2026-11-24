Undercut hairstyles: How to style and keep them fresh
What's the story
Undercut hairstyles have become a popular choice for those looking to make a bold statement. This style involves shaving or cutting the hair very short on one or both sides of the head while leaving the top longer. It provides versatility and can be styled in various ways, making it appealing to many. Here are some insights into the world of undercut hairstyles, including styling tips and maintenance advice.
#1
Choosing the right undercut style
Selecting the right undercut style is crucial to ensure it complements your face shape and personal style.
Round faces may benefit from longer top hair to elongate their appearance, while square faces might opt for softer layers on top.
Consulting with a professional stylist can help you determine what works best for you.
#2
Styling techniques for undercuts
Styling an undercut can be as simple or as intricate as you want it to be.
For a sleek look, use pomade or gel to smooth down the top hair.
If you prefer something more textured, try using a sea salt spray or mousse for volume and movement.
Experimenting with different products will help you find what suits your hair type.
#3
Maintenance tips for longevity
Proper maintenance is key to keeping your undercut looking sharp and fresh.
Regular trips to the barber are essential for keeping the sides neat and avoiding uneven growth.
Use quality shampoo and conditioner to keep your hair healthy, as well as avoid excessive heat styling tools that could cause damage over time.
Tip 4
Experimenting with color options
Adding color to an undercut can take it up a notch, giving you the chance to show off your personality even more.
Subtle highlights can add depth, while bold colors like blue or red can make you stand out.
Just remember, coloring requires extra care; use sulfate-free products, and limit washing days to keep vibrancy intact longer.