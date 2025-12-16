You must explore these underground towns in Czech Republic

The Czech Republic is famous for its beautiful architecture and rich history, but it also has a number of hidden gems under the surface. These underground towns are a testament to the country's fascinating past, with intricate networks of tunnels and chambers. From medieval storage spaces to modern-day tourist attractions, these subterranean wonders give a unique glimpse into the Czech Republic's cultural heritage.

Zlin The allure of Zlin's subterranean maze Zlin is famous for its extensive underground maze, which was originally used for storage and protection. The labyrinthine tunnels stretch over several kilometers beneath the city, making for an intriguing exploration experience. Visitors can take guided tours that reveal the history and purpose of these passages, giving them a glimpse into how they were used in different eras.

Plzen Plzen's historic underground network Plzen is famous for its historic underground network, which dates back to the 14th century. The tunnels were used for brewing and storing goods, owing to their cool temperatures. Today, visitors can explore this network on guided tours that highlight its importance in Plzen's development as a center.

Kutna Hora The mysterious tunnels of Kutna Hora Kutna Hora is famous for its mysterious tunnels, which were used for mining silver in medieval times. These tunnels not only highlight the mining techniques of the time but also serve as a reminder of the town's wealth during the silver rush. Tours of these tunnels give visitors an insight into the hard labor that went into making Kutna Hora prosperous.

Brno Exploring Brno's underground passages Brno has an interesting network of underground passages that date back to the Renaissance period. These passages were used for various purposes, including trade routes and shelters. Today, they are open for public tours that highlight their historical significance and architectural features.