Understanding weight loss surgery insurance in India

By Simran Jeet 03:24 pm Dec 24, 202403:24 pm

What's the story Weight loss surgery (bariatric surgery) is a rising trend in India for individuals battling obesity and associated health complications. Nonetheless, the expenses associated with such surgeries can be significant, necessitating a clear understanding of how health insurance can assist in managing these costs. This article unravels the coverage of weight loss surgery under health insurance policies in India, offering crucial guidance for those contemplating this transformative procedure.

Policy inclusions

Check policy inclusions carefully

Most health insurance policies do not cover weight loss surgery. Always make sure to check the details or ask your insurance provider directly if bariatric surgery is covered. Some insurers might cover it if you meet certain criteria like having a Body Mass Index (BMI) over 40 or if you have serious health problems like diabetes or heart disease caused by obesity. This way, you can avoid any surprise bills.

Pre-approval process

Pre-approval might be necessary

Most insurance companies mandate that you obtain pre-approval or pre-authorization before undergoing weight loss surgery. This process entails providing your medical records and a recommendation from your doctor asserting that the surgery is medically necessary. Neglecting to secure pre-approval can lead to claim denial, making you responsible for the full cost of the procedure.

Waiting periods

Understand waiting periods

Most health insurance policies stipulate a waiting period of two to four years for pre-existing conditions, including obesity-related procedures such as bariatric surgery. If you anticipate undergoing weight loss surgery in the future, ensure you account for this waiting period when buying a policy or verify the terms of your existing policy.

Post-surgery care

Post-surgery coverage is crucial too

Recovering from weight loss surgery isn't just about the initial procedure. It requires substantial post-surgery care, including regular follow-up visits, nutritional counseling, and additional surgeries to correct any complications or remove excess skin. Ensuring that your health insurance policy covers these post-operative care costs is crucial. Such coverage can significantly alleviate financial stress during your recovery, making it a key consideration for anyone planning to undergo such procedures.